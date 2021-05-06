Why most women with STEM qualifications don’t continue to work in that field

Research has shown just 10 per cent of women with a science, technology, engineering or mathematics qualification continue to work in the field.

Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith, Women in STEM Ambassador and Professor of Practice at the University of New South Wales, spoke with Tom Elliott about the figures on Thursday.

“It’s kind of puzzling, isn’t it, when you look at the stats,” she said.

She said workplace culture was playing a significant part in those numbers.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain more

Picture by Getty iStock