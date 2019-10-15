3AW
Why most young men won’t talk about their problems

2 hours ago
More than half of Australian men aged between 18 and 34 avoid talking about their problems out of fear of being seen as less masculine, according to new research.

Brendan Maher, Movember’s global mental health director, said it could have dangerous consequences.

“When we can’t talk about our problems, it can have a really negative impact on our mental well being,” he told Ross and John.

