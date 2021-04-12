Why motorcycle sales have soared lately

Motorcycle sales have soared on the back of COVID-19.

Figures show the sale of motorbikes have increased by as much as 25 per cent, with the spike likely to be linked to concerns about catching public transport and booming used car market.

But it comes with a warning.

TAC Chief Joe Calafiore says the danger can be higher for novice riders.

“Motorbike riders have always been over-represented in road trauma and you’ll see that in any jurisdiction,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock