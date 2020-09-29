3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why mysterious circles have appeared..

Why mysterious circles have appeared in parks in Melbourne’s east

1 hour ago
The Rumour File
The Rumour File

THE RUMOUR FILE

Last Friday, a caller to the Rumour File reported strange circles had popped up at parks near Chapel Street.

The mysterious circles stumped residents, but it has now emerged that they’re a council initiative to encourage residents to support local businesses.

Chapel Street Precinct Association general manager, Chrissie Maus, said the City of Stonnington is behind the picnic circles.

“There’s about 70 around the precinct,” she told Ross and Russel.

“All our businesses … have pivoted to doing picnic packs so we can get out of the house.

“It’s just another way for us to make sure we can get every cent in the door for those businesses.

“It’s about your mental health as well.”

Dozens of businesses in the Chapel Street area are offering picnic packs, from high tea to cheese.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

The Rumour File
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332