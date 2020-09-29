Why mysterious circles have appeared in parks in Melbourne’s east

THE RUMOUR FILE

Last Friday, a caller to the Rumour File reported strange circles had popped up at parks near Chapel Street.

The mysterious circles stumped residents, but it has now emerged that they’re a council initiative to encourage residents to support local businesses.

Chapel Street Precinct Association general manager, Chrissie Maus, said the City of Stonnington is behind the picnic circles.

“There’s about 70 around the precinct,” she told Ross and Russel.

“All our businesses … have pivoted to doing picnic packs so we can get out of the house.

“It’s just another way for us to make sure we can get every cent in the door for those businesses.

“It’s about your mental health as well.”

Dozens of businesses in the Chapel Street area are offering picnic packs, from high tea to cheese.

