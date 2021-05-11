Why NAPLAN is nothing to stress over

Students and parents have been told this week’s NAPLAN testing is nothing to stress over.

For many children, NAPLAN has been likened to “going to the dentist”.

There are concerns some children may be stressed and anxious ahead of the national test, with calls for parents and teachers to explain the process better.

Jordana Hunter from the Grattan Institute says it’s nothing to stress over.

“My message for parents and students is really that NAPLAN is really just a learning check-up,” she said.

