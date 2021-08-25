3AW
Neil Mitchell slams ‘offensive’ statement from Victoria’s Education Minister

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Neil Mitchell has slammed a statement released by Victorian Education Minister James Merlino on Victorian children’s performance in the 2021 NAPLAN tests.

Victorian kids have performed remarkably well in the 2021 tests, despite extended periods of remote learning.

But Neil Mitchell says a statement from Mr Merlino celebrating the results is “offensive”.

“He says it’s because the Labor government has invested $22 billion in education reforms,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s nothing to do with the parents … working your butt off at home with the kids, it’s nothing to do with the kids themselves, it’s nothing to do with the teachers, it’s all because the government has put $22 billion in!

“Gee, I find that offensive.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about why Neil Mitchell finds the statement ‘offensive’

President of the Australian Primary Principals Association, Malcolm Elliott, says parents deserve credit.

“Parents have been putting their shoulder to the wheel and have done a really great job with their children,” he said.

Mr Elliott says the brilliant performance of Victorian kids who are learning from home is “great opportunity” to look at other learning “paths” in the future.

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Elliott’s thoughts on Victoria’s NAPLAN performance

