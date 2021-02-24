Why Neil Mitchell is ‘a bit disappointed in the RSL’

Confusion reigns over the 2021 Anzac Day commemorations in Melbourne.

Earlier this month, RSL members received an email which read: “There will be no CBD march this year”.

On February 11, RSL Victoria chief executive Jamie Twidale confirmed the Anzac Day march through Melbourne’s CBD would not go ahead.

But on 10 News First last night, RSL Victoria president Rob Webster claimed no such decision was ever made.

“It wasn’t a decision to cancel the march, we were doing something differently but we weren’t cancelling the march. We were cancelling the mass march,” he said.

Neil Mitchell says he’s “a bit disappointed in the RSL”.

“Perhaps I’ve misunderstood it, but I can’t understand how,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“They should be above spin and last night it seemed they weren’t.

“I’d expect much better from them.”

