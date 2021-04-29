Why Neil Mitchell was ‘disappointed’ by today’s COVID-19 quarantine facility announcement

The state government has unveiled plans for a purpose-built COVID-19 quarantine facility to replace hotel quarantine.

Neil Mitchell says it’s a “classic piece of spin”, which is “all about the announcement, not about the achievement”.

Acting Premier James Merlino revealed the state government will put $15 million towards a 500-bed facility on Donnybrook Road, Mickleham.

But the state government wants the federal government to pay for construction of the facility.

“Ultimately this is a Commonwealth responsibility,” Mr Merlino said.

“Our request is that they pay for its construction.”

A final decision on whether or not to proceed with construction won’t be made until September.

Neil Mitchell slammed the announcement.

“The damn thing, if they do it, won’t be up and running until, what, you’d assume November or the end of the year!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It is all about the announcement not the achievement, I’m afraid.

“It never ceases to disappoint me when we get this sort of nonsense. Rather than action we get a pretense of action.”

