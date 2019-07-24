‘Why?’: Neil Mitchell questions the use of Japanese characters on Victorian number plates

VicRoads custom number plates featuring Japanese text have caught Neil Mitchell’s eye, and he doesn’t approve.

“Why are we selling Japanese number plates in Victoria?,” the 3AW Mornings host questioned.

“I don’t like it.

“Why sell off our number plates to a foreign language? They should be there to help promote Victoria.”

Two styles of Japanese plates are available: One features the Japanese symbol for ‘car’ to the left of the registration number and the translation for ‘Japan’ at the top, and the other has ‘Victoria’ written in Japanese writing script across the top of the plate.

The custom number plates cost $495.

No other foreign language plates are currently available.