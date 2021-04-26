3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Neil Mitchell remains concerned..

Why Neil Mitchell remains concerned about contact tracing in Victoria

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why Neil Mitchell remains concerned about contact tracing in Victoria

Neil Mitchell says Victoria appears to have dodged a bullet after a man who tested positive to COVID-19 was allowed to fly to Melbourne from Perth.

At this stage, there have been no cases in Victoria connected to him.

But Neil Mitchell says he’s worried about how the issue was handled by the health department.

“The tracing system still isn’t good enough,” he said.

As some of you may remember, Carol rang Neil Mitchell in a panic on Friday when she heard about the positive case on the flight from Perth to Melbourne on 3AW.

She was on that plane.

But Carol had to make contact with the department herself, some 12 hours after the man’s positive test result came in.

Carol said the health department could have easily accessed a full list of people on the plane within minutes and begun contacting them with directives.

She didn’t mince her words when asked about how she found the experience.

“Crap,” Carol said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332