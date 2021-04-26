Why Neil Mitchell remains concerned about contact tracing in Victoria

Neil Mitchell says Victoria appears to have dodged a bullet after a man who tested positive to COVID-19 was allowed to fly to Melbourne from Perth.

At this stage, there have been no cases in Victoria connected to him.

But Neil Mitchell says he’s worried about how the issue was handled by the health department.

“The tracing system still isn’t good enough,” he said.

As some of you may remember, Carol rang Neil Mitchell in a panic on Friday when she heard about the positive case on the flight from Perth to Melbourne on 3AW.

She was on that plane.

But Carol had to make contact with the department herself, some 12 hours after the man’s positive test result came in.

Carol said the health department could have easily accessed a full list of people on the plane within minutes and begun contacting them with directives.

She didn’t mince her words when asked about how she found the experience.

“Crap,” Carol said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW