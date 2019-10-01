Why Neil Mitchell says Labor MP should be ‘cut some slack’ over grand final photo

Neil Mitchell has gone into bat for Will Fowles after the Victorian Labor MP was photographed at the AFL Grand Final in the MCC members reserve, prompting calls from the Liberal Party for him to return to work immediately.

Mr Fowles, the member for Burwood, took leave to battle addiction issues after smashing a Canberra hotel door in a rage-filled outburst in July.

The 41-year-old says he’s “been clean and sober for 67 days” and would return to work “shortly”.

Neil Mitchell says that comment should be taken at face value.

“Nobody says he was drinking alcohol in the Long Room,” the 3AW Mornings host pointed out.

“The problem is there is skepticism about his problems vs his stupidity.

“But be generous.

“If this man is suffering mental health issues, going out into a public position like that could be part of his treatment, part of his rehabilitation, part of his recovery.

“I don’t know, but I’ll cut him some slack until I’ve been given a good reason not to.”

