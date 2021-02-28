Why Neil Mitchell thinks this ‘cruel’ red light camera fine should be waived
A man driving between two ambulances, one carrying his gravely ill father, has been unable to get a red light camera fine waived on sympathetic grounds.
James copped the fine for running the red light back in October.
His father died in hospital shortly after arriving.
But he’s had no luck challenging the fine.
“I think it’s cruel,” Neil Mitchell said.
Click PLAY below to hear James share his story
Picture by Getty iStock