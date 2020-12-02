Why Neil Mitchell thinks Victoria still needs tougher COVID-19 restrictions than NSW

Premier Daniel Andrews is set to announce the next phase of restriction easing on Sunday.

Neil Mitchell says he doesn’t know what’s planned, but he hopes its not a full rule relaxation.

“I doubt he will ease restrictions completely,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I don’t think he will and I don’t think he should.”

While New South Wales has recorded a positive COVID-19 case today, and Victoria has not had a case for 34 days, Neil Mitchell says it makes sense for Victoria to have tougher rules.

“Unlike New South Wales we have seen how this can erupt. We have seen the dangers, the bruises are more recent here and more significant here than New South Wales. We lost more than 800 people,” he said.

“Of course we’re cautious, and there is a need for caution. There is a need to send a strong message to the community that this is not over yet, that we have to take care.

“It is not time, in my view, as nice as it would be to ease restrictions totally.

“It’s not time for 100,000 people at the MCG.

“It’s not time to test out our system of suppression and contact-tracing. NSW has done that over the months. Theirs works quite well. We do not yet know that ours is ready.”

