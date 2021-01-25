Why Neil Mitchell won’t hand back his AO

Neil Mitchell says he won’t be joining those returning their Order of Australia awards in protest of Margaret Court being elevated to an AC.

The 3AW Mornings host, who was awarded an AO in 2007, said Court was a “trendy target” for criticism and was being recognised for her charity work.

“I don’t agree with much of what she (Court) says, I don’t agree with much of what she believes,” Neil Mitchell said.

“I do think, to an extent, she has been verballed – she didn’t say all that she has been accused of saying and I think Daniel Andrews used her as a diversion from the tennis quarantine debate.

“Margaret Court has told me on air that she loves gay people, works with them in her church.

“She doesn’t approve of marriage equality, that is true, but she denies saying transgender children are ‘the devil’.

“Regardless, she is a target. A trendy target for people who want to impose their views on the world.

“I will repeat, I do not like her attitudes.

“I have strongly supported marriage equality since it first became an issue.”

Neil Mitchell pointed out there were many other divisive figures who’d been recognised by the Order of Australia, yet had not faced the same scrutiny as Court.

Click PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell explain

Neil Mitchell spoke with Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo to discuss her decision to hand back her award.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW