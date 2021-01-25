3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Neil Mitchell won’t hand back his AO

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why Neil Mitchell won’t hand back his AO

Neil Mitchell says he won’t be joining those returning their Order of Australia awards in protest of Margaret Court being elevated to an AC.

The 3AW Mornings host, who was awarded an AO in 2007, said Court was a “trendy target” for criticism and was being recognised for her charity work.

“I don’t agree with much of what she (Court) says, I don’t agree with much of what she believes,” Neil Mitchell said.

“I do think, to an extent, she has been verballed – she didn’t say all that she has been accused of saying and I think Daniel Andrews used her as a diversion from the tennis quarantine debate.

“Margaret Court has told me on air that she loves gay people, works with them in her church.

“She doesn’t approve of marriage equality, that is true, but she denies saying transgender children are ‘the devil’.

“Regardless, she is a target. A trendy target for people who want to impose their views on the world.

“I will repeat, I do not like her attitudes.

“I have strongly supported marriage equality since it first became an issue.”

Neil Mitchell pointed out there were many other divisive figures who’d been recognised by the Order of Australia, yet had not faced the same scrutiny as Court.

Click PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell explain

Neil Mitchell spoke with Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo to discuss her decision to hand back her award.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332