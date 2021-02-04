Why Neil Mitchell would never wear a FitBit
Three in four Australians with a mobile phone downloaded some form of health or wellness app last year.
Neil Mitchell has several.
But he said he’d never wear a FitBit.
“For one reason – sleep,” the 3AW Mornings host said.
“I don’t sleep particularly well, I’m up a lot, I toss around, I don’t sleep long hours, although I try to.
“I don’t want to get up in the morning and have my phone tell me what a rotten night’s sleep I’ve had.”
He spoke with Nina Kingsford-Smith, nutritionist and well-being expert, about the benefits of health apps.
