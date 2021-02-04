3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Neil Mitchell would never wear a FitBit

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why Neil Mitchell would never wear a FitBit

Three in four Australians with a mobile phone downloaded some form of health or wellness app last year.

Neil Mitchell has several.

But he said he’d never wear a FitBit.

“For one reason – sleep,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I don’t sleep particularly well, I’m up a lot, I toss around, I don’t sleep long hours, although I try to.

“I don’t want to get up in the morning and have my phone tell me what a rotten night’s sleep I’ve had.”

He spoke with Nina Kingsford-Smith, nutritionist and well-being expert, about the benefits of health apps.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332