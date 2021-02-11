Why ‘new’ couples are more likely to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Research has shown just 49 per cent of couples will be “celebrating” Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

New couples (62 per cent) are most likely to celebrate, with 34 per cent of couples that have been together more than a decade planning on marking the occasion.

Melissa Ferrari, relationship counsellor and psychotherapist, told Tom Elliott she wasn’t surprised.

“In those early days, you’re loved up and have all those hormones flowing,” she said.

“I really don’t think any of those stats are surprising.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture by Getty iStock