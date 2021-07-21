Why ‘nobody is talking about’ Brisbane’s Olympic bid

Brisbane will find out shortly whether it is officially locked in as the host of the 2032 Olympic games.

Tom Elliott has questioned whether that will be the honour it once was.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk controversially flew to Tokyo, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, to push her state’s case to Olympic officials in person.

4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen said her excitement about the games was yet to translate to the community.

“I’ll be honest with you, Tom, nobody is talking about it,” he said.

“It’s been a real slow burner.”

He say there are two main reasons why.

