Why octopuses have been spotted punching fish

Researchers have spotted octopuses which appear to be seeking out and punching fish.

Researcher from the Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre in Lisbon, Eduardo Sampaio, says the behaviour is usually due to food disputes.

“If the octopus spots a prey that is near the fish and the fish is going to try to grab it, the octopus will grab it first,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

But octopuses have also been observed punching fish when food is not immediately at stake.

Mr Sampaio says “it could be spiteful behaviour … but that’s behaviour that has no emotional connotation.”

