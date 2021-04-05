Why one-in-five Australian first-home buyers are looking to purchase interstate

One-in-five Australian first-home buyers are considering purchasing property outside their home state, according to a study from Finder.

Home loans expert at Finder, Sarah Megginson, says it’s not just due to soaring property prices in capital cities.

“We had a huge price increase a few years ago and we didn’t see people wanting to leave cities … at this kind of rate,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“The change of lifestyle that COVID has brought about has made people realise they don’t need to be in big cities.

“What COVID has done is just kind of given people this opportunity to look further afield.”

