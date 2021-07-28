Why opposition remains to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in Australia

Australia’s pathologist advisory committee remains opposed to the widespread use of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.

And there’s one key reason why.

“They’re nowhere near as accurate,” Lynette Waring, Medical Microbiologist and Chair of the Royal College of Pathologists of Australia’s microbiology advisory committee, told 3AW Drive.

While the tests are in use overseas, Lynette Waring said test accuracy wasn’t as crucial in many other places.

And they’ve also, in most cases, got far more people vaccinated.

“We don’t want to be like America and Europe and everywhere else,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock