Why outlaw motorcycle gangs are making the move to Victoria

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why outlaw motorcycle gangs are making the move to Victoria

The Mongols’ push for turf has moved into Melbourne’s northern suburbs and central Victoria.

And it’s all to do with Queensland’s strict anti-motorcycle gang laws.

The Mongols gang recently formed a northside chapter at Coburg, and is expanding into Bendigo.

“There’s a close connection between Queensland’s laws and the activity in Victoria,” Associate Professor Mark Lauchs, expert in outlaw motorcycle gangs from Queensland’s University of Technology, told Ross and Russel.

Which led Ross to ask … why doesn’t Victoria have the same laws?

Professor Lauchs answered several bikie-related questions, revealing the Rebels had half of all OMCG members in Australia.

He said it usually “took years” for people to be accepted into clubs.

“They choose you,” Professor Lauchs explained.

Ross: “So, it’s like the MCC?”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

