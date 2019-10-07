3AW
Why parents aren’t letting their kids walk to school alone…

41 mins ago
3aw mornings

The fear of being called a bad parent has emerged as a major factor as to why some are not letting their kids walk to school.

New research shows 57 per cent of parents think it’s irresponsible to let their kids walk to school alone.

A fear of judgement affects another 44 per cent.

“I think this brings up an important discussion,” Dr Sandro Demaio, CEO of VicHealth, told Neil Mitchell.

3aw mornings
News
