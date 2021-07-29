3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why people are waiting longer than ever to have their first child

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why people are waiting longer than ever to have their first child

Travelling the world, owning home and career ambitions have been listed as key factors why Australian adults are having their first child later than previous generations.

A survey of more than 1000 parents asked respondents what factors they considered, if any, before becoming a parent.

Anne Hollonds, National Children’s Commissioner, said there was no doubt the culture has shifted.

She said the average age of a woman having their first child was now 31.

“The twenties are now seen as an extension of adolescence,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the survey

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332