Why people are waiting longer than ever to have their first child

Travelling the world, owning home and career ambitions have been listed as key factors why Australian adults are having their first child later than previous generations.

A survey of more than 1000 parents asked respondents what factors they considered, if any, before becoming a parent.

Anne Hollonds, National Children’s Commissioner, said there was no doubt the culture has shifted.

She said the average age of a woman having their first child was now 31.

“The twenties are now seen as an extension of adolescence,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the survey

Picture by Getty iStock