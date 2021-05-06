Why Perth appears to have an identity crisis!

Perth has an identity crisis and the city’s mayor wants help selling the city to the world.

City of Perth Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas, said the city needed to “sell itself” to tourists.

“Straight away, if you ask anybody in Australia what is Melbourne, or what does Melbourne stand for, they’ll tell you it’s the arts and culture capital, the sports capital with amazing eateries and nightlife,” he said.

“Perth struggles with that.”

