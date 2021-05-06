3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Perth appears to have an identity crisis!

36 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why Perth appears to have an identity crisis!

Perth has an identity crisis and the city’s mayor wants help selling the city to the world.

City of Perth Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas, said the city needed to “sell itself” to tourists.

“Straight away, if you ask anybody in Australia what is Melbourne, or what does Melbourne stand for, they’ll tell you it’s the arts and culture capital, the sports capital with amazing eateries and nightlife,” he said.

“Perth struggles with that.”

Press PLAY below to hear some of Tom’s (not-so) helpful suggestions!

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332