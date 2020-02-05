Why PETA wants you to ditch the term ‘pet’ for your animals

Animal rights activists are calling for people to stop using the word “pet” when referring to animals they own.

They want you to call them a “companion” instead.

Emily Rice from PETA told Tom Elliott it was more advice, than a directive.

“It’s not the same as when we say don’t eat meat,” Emily Rice said.

“Simply put, if we chance to use kinder and more respectful language towards other living beings, then why wouldn’t we?”

