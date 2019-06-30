Why Pete Ford has ‘mixed feelings’ over Tom Gleeson’s Gold Logie mockery

Image: Nine

The marathon 2019 TV WEEK Logies aired last night and funny man Tom Gleeson took home the Gold, but not without controversy.

Gleeson took to the stage with a glass of wine in hand and delivered an eight minute acceptance speech where he labelled the award a “joke”.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told 3AW Breakfast he had “mixed feelings” about the ABC presenter’s acceptance speech.

Peter Ford is fired up this morning! Looking forward to chatting after 8am. https://t.co/eRWKbdcNHg — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) June 30, 2019

“What was to be achieved by it?,” said Peter Ford.

“In recent years this concept of going out and campaigning has become a new thing, I think its tacky, but its what they do.

“I don’t think we needed Tom Gleeson to highlight that for us.

“To me it’s like waiting in line to get into Santa’s castle, then sitting on his knee and pulling down the beard.

“But, he’s got people talking and has started a conversation.”

