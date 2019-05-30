3AW
Why Peter Ford finds ‘Egg Boy’ donation praise odd

4 hours ago
3aw breakfast

“Egg Boy” Will Connolly, who smashed an egg on former Senator Fraser Anning, has been widely praised for handing over almost $100,000 to victims of the Christchurch shootings.

Showbiz guru Peter Ford has one question – why?

The Melbourne teen shot to fame after the incident at a press conference in Melbourne.

GoFundMe pages were set up to help with any legal fees Connolly may face as a result of his actions, which weren’t needed in the end.

Ford told Ross and John he found the widespread praise “peculiar”.

“He’s doing what he’s meant to be doing,” Ford said.

“The money was not given to him to enjoy.”

