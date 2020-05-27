Why plenty of parents are keen to continue with home-schooling

Plenty of parents are contemplating continuing with remote learning with their kids, even once they’re allowed back at school.

And it’s barely got anything to do with the coronavirus.

Government data has revealed it was already on the rise, regardless, with a 27 per cent increase in homeschooling in Victoria over the past three years.

Sue Wight, Spokesperson for Home Education Network, told Tom Elliott many parents now felt equipped to help their child learn and had seen many benefits during the enforced homeschooling over the past couple of months.

“Kids have thrived, families have enjoyed it and in some cases parents have found, with a better knowledge of what schools actually do, that they’re behind and they’ve made gains at home that they don’t want to lose,” she said.

