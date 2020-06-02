Why podiatrists have seen a surge foot injuries during lockdown

With COVID-19 forcing us all to spend more time at home, and the temperature falling as winter hits, most of us are spending more time in our slippers.

Podiatrists say that’s a problem, and they’ve seen a surge in foot injuries since lockdown began.

“Slippers or slides or ugg boots … have always had a risk,” podiatrist Jessica Johnson told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“Now that’s really being impacted because we’re spending more time at home.

“We’re seeing young professionals working from home wearing their trendy fur slides or their ugg boots from the moment they get up to the moment they’re going to bed.

Ms Johnson said the lack of foot support in ugg boots or slippers is to blame for the spike in foot injuries.

“Our feet are so used to that support,” she said.

“We’re certainly seeing an increased risk of foot fatigue and new foot injuries such as bursitis, flare ups of arthritis, and worst case scenario, falls as well.”

