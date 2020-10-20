Why road deaths have spiked in Victoria this week

Police are concerned there will be a spike in road trauma and fatalities as COVID-19 restrictions are eased and more motorists get back out on the roads over two consecutive long weekends.

Victoria’s road toll is down by about 20 per cent, compared to the same time last year, and almost 15 per cent below the five year average.

But, in the past week, seven people have died in road crashes across the state.

It comes as road traffic grew by 10 per cent following the easing of the five kilometre travel limit.

Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, Libby Murphy, says rusty driving skills are “some of” the reason for the rise in fatal crashes.

“I think people are still making a conscious decision to actually drive poorly on the roads,” she said.

“Speed is overrepresented.”

Police, who are concerned about the spike in road trauma will continue, will tomorrow begin Operation Saturn — a two and a half week road safety campaign.

The blitz will run over the AFL grand final and Melbourne Cup long weekends, when drug and drink driving offences usually spike.

