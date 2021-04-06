Why police are less than impressed with Victorian drivers

Victoria Police has expressed its “disappointment” at the behaviour of Victorians on the road over the Easter long weekend.

More than 9000 traffic offences were picked up from Thursday to Monday.

Among them;

Just under 4000 speeding offences.

835 unregistered vehicles.

443 drivers disobeying road signs or signals.

346 mobile phone offences.

280 unlicensed drivers.

John Fitzpatrick, Acting Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing Command, told 3AW Drive the figures were “alarming”.

Five people were killed on Victorian roads over the Easter break.

“That’s the worst weekend since 2007,” he said.

