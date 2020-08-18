Why police are ‘really disappointed’ with Victoria’s road toll

Victoria Police says it’s “disappointed” the state’s road toll has not dropped significantly this year, despite a massive drop in cars on the roads due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Victoria’s road toll was 176 at this time last year.

The death toll at the same point in 2020 is 141.

While it is a drop, it’s not what police were hoping for.

“For us, it’s really disappointing,” Libby Murphy, Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, told Tom Elliott.

“I shake my head at some of the behaviour we’re still seeing.”

For example, a female driver allegedly blew .277 while going through a vehicle checkpoint.

