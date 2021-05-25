3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Prince Harry’s recent behaviour is ‘classic second-child syndrome’

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why Prince Harry’s recent behaviour is ‘classic second-child syndrome’

A parenting expert says Prince Harry’s recent attacks on his father and disbanding from the royals is “classic” second-child syndrome.

Michael Grose told Tom Elliott the contrast in behaviour between Prince William and Prince Harry undoubtedly had a lot to do with the fact William was ahead of Harry in line to be King.

“He is the heir and Harry’s the spare,” he said on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain

(Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images)

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332