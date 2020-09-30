3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why private health premiums are..

Why private health premiums are going up again

59 mins ago
Tom Elliott

Health fund premiums are about to rise again, with Tom Elliott wondering whether it’ll force families into ditching their private health cover during these tough times.

He also wonders why it’s happening, given the lack of elective surgery in Australia this year.

“I have no doubt that a lot of people will be looking at their budgets and saying they have to cut back and decide what’s going to go and private health insurance could be it,” he said.

Dr Rachel David, Chief Executive of Private Healthcare Australia, spoke with Tom Elliott about the increase.

“Overall, it’s the lowest premium increase we’ve had in 19 years,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332