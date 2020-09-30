Why private health premiums are going up again

Health fund premiums are about to rise again, with Tom Elliott wondering whether it’ll force families into ditching their private health cover during these tough times.

He also wonders why it’s happening, given the lack of elective surgery in Australia this year.

“I have no doubt that a lot of people will be looking at their budgets and saying they have to cut back and decide what’s going to go and private health insurance could be it,” he said.

Dr Rachel David, Chief Executive of Private Healthcare Australia, spoke with Tom Elliott about the increase.

“Overall, it’s the lowest premium increase we’ve had in 19 years,” she said.

