Why private schools have been closing due to coronavirus and public schools haven’t

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The number of private schools in Victoria shutting due to the coronavirus is growing, but no public school is yet to close its doors.

The federal government is still advising schools to remain open.

Meredith Peace, Victorian president of the Australian Education Union, said the reason was simple.

“We’ve had a number of private schools where they’ve had confirmed cases and those schools have responded to those circumstances,” she explained.

“We haven’t had that situation in our public schools, at this point, or in our pre-schools or TAFEs.

“Our view is that we need to rely on expert medical advice and listen to that and take that advice on board.”

