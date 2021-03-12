Why protesters will descend on Parliament House on Monday

Protesters will descend to Parliament House in Canberra on Monday in response to the way rape allegations have been handled.

Janine Hendry, Organiser of Women’s March4Justice, is calling for change.

More than 40 similar protests are now planned around the country.

“We are really looking at the fundamental cause as to why there is such an appalling record of sexual abuse and sexual assault of women in this country,” she told Tom Elliott.

“There really needs to be a huge cultural shift, but also some systemic shifts within our major institutions.”

Picture by Getty iStock