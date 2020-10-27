Why hospitality leaders will open their eateries tomorrow despite ‘unworkable’ restrictions

Outspoken leaders within the hospitality industry say the current diner restrictions are “unworkable”, but they’ll still reopen tomorrow.

Founder and CEO of Lucas Restaurant Group, Chris Lucas, says he’ll reopen for the sake of his staff and the community.

“We’re going to open for one reason … we need to be leaders in the community,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We have to lead from the front. No we’re not going to make any money.

“But we have to get our workers back to work … bring some life back into the city.”

Owner of Lamaros Hotel in South Melbourne, Paul Dimmatina, echoed the sentiment.

“The numbers at the moment are unworkable,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Profit is not even on the agenda for us, it’s getting our staff back into work.”

