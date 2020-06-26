3AW
Why Quit Victoria backs vaping regulation that’s split the federal government

38 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Quit Victoria has backed new vaping regulations that has divided the federal government.

There’s a crack down on liquid nicotine, with a $220,000 fine for those who do it from July.

It’s sparked an internal revolt within the Coalition.

Some MPs believe the “onerous regulatory requirements” will ultimately lead to people smoking cigarettes again.

Dr Sarah White, director of Quit Victoria, told Neil Mitchell vaping was “not a silver bullet” to stop smoking.

“This why it’s sensible to put this regulation in place, because what it does is still provide an avenue for people to access e-cigarettes under the supervision of a medical practitioner, but it prevents them from becoming a recreational product that has the potential to get people addicted, or even keep them addicted to nicotine,” she said.

“We simply still don’t know what those long-term health harms are.”

PIC: Getty (iStock)

Neil Mitchell
News
