Why rat and mice populations are surging in Melbourne’s suburbs

The pandemic is forcing rats and mice out of the city and into the suburbs.

With lockdown leaving much of the CBD deserted, the rodents are leaving in search of new food sources.

Pest control technician at Adam’s Pest Control, Darren Last, said he’s noticed a particular spike in call-outs to suburbs near the CBD in recent weeks.

“We’re noticing quite an increase in how busy we are in the surrounding suburbs,” he told Dee Dee.

“Most likely due to the lack of food source due to the closure of most of the cafes around the city.

“The more human activity, the more mess … the more we’re going to get mice around.”

Press PLAY below for more.