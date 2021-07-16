3AW
Why regional house prices in Victoria keep soaring

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Regional house prices keep soaring in Victoria, rising by more than 10 per cent in the past three months alone.

It’s understood many are leaving Melbourne for the fresh country air, with the COVID-19 pandemic playing a big part.

Leah Calnan, President of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, said there was no doubt that was happening.

“The data certainly supports all the information we’ve been hearing for the past 12 months,” she said.

Tom Elliott
