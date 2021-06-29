3AW
Why regional Victoria shapes as the big winner from state border closures

3 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for Why regional Victoria shapes as the big winner from state border closures

Regional Victoria shapes as the big winner from border closures across Australia due to COVID-19.

Tourism operators are bracing for a rush of school holiday bookings as families abandon interstate trips.

“Anecdotally, some of our operators have been telling us that people who’d been planning to go somewhere else are changing their plans and coming our way, which is a really nice silver-lining for our operators who’ve been so devastated for over a year now,” Tracy Carter, from Tourism Greater Geelong and The Bellarine, told 3AW Breakfast.

She said it was welcome news, given the devastating impacts of lockdown in Victoria last year.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain what’s on offer

Picture by Getty iStock.

