Why regional Victoria ‘won’t cop’ a lockdown extension

The member for Mildura says regional Victoria “won’t cop it” if lockdown extends beyond Thursday in country areas.

There is not a single active case outside Greater Melbourne.

Ali Cupper, Independent Member for Mildura, told Tom Elliott she voted against the government’s bid to extend the State of Emergency powers earlier this year after it refused to guarantee regional areas would not be locked down when there were outbreaks of COVID-19 in Melbourne.

She said she understood the seriousness of COVID-19 and said she supports this initial circuit-breaker, given there were exposure sites in country areas, but said it shouldn’t be extended beyond Thursday in regional Victoria.

“I appreciate the significance of the disease and the threat,” Ms Cupper told 3AW Drive.

“But when you curtail people’s freedoms, you need to have a really strong case to do it.

“To lock us down in a blanket way is just not something people are going to cop.”

Picture by Getty iStock