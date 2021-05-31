3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why regional Victoria ‘won’t..

Why regional Victoria ‘won’t cop’ a lockdown extension

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why regional Victoria ‘won’t cop’ a lockdown extension

The member for Mildura says regional Victoria “won’t cop it” if lockdown extends beyond Thursday in country areas.

There is not a single active case outside Greater Melbourne.

Ali Cupper, Independent Member for Mildura, told Tom Elliott she voted against the government’s bid to extend the State of Emergency powers earlier this year after it refused to guarantee regional areas would not be locked down when there were outbreaks of COVID-19 in Melbourne.

She said she understood the seriousness of COVID-19 and said she supports this initial circuit-breaker, given there were exposure sites in country areas, but said it shouldn’t be extended beyond Thursday in regional Victoria.

“I appreciate the significance of the disease and the threat,” Ms Cupper told 3AW Drive.

“But when you curtail people’s freedoms, you need to have a really strong case to do it.

“To lock us down in a blanket way is just not something people are going to cop.”

Press PLAY below to hear her make the case on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332