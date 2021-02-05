3AW
Why remote quarantine isn’t the answer to Australia’s COVID-19 response

39 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
One of Australia’s leading voices in the fight against COVID-19 says remote quarantine facilities are not the answer to curbing outbreaks.

Remote quarantine camps will be top of the agenda at Friday’s meeting of National Cabinet following concern over the effectiveness of using hotels in the heart of populated cities.

Jane Halton, who sits on the Australian COVID-19 Coordination Commission advisory committee, told Neil Mitchell there were three key requirements for effective quarantine programs.

  1. It needs to be close to an airport.
  2. It needs to be close to an acute hospital.
  3. It needs access to appropriate staff.

“Sticking it out in the middle of nowhere is not what I’d recommend,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Picture by Getty iStock

