3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Ross and Russel both wanted to give their adult sons a cuddle yesterday

11 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Ross and Russel both wanted to give their adult sons a cuddle yesterday after Stage 4 lockdown was announced for Melbourne.

One was obliging, the other, less so.

Press PLAY below to hear why both 3AW Breakfast hosts thought their sons needed a hug.

“You can’t blame them for looking really dark yesterday,” Russel said.

“They will, of course, remember this for their whole life.

“We haven’t had anything like it.

“It’s much harder for them, much harder for kids in their 20s.”

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332