Why Ross and Russel both wanted to give their adult sons a cuddle yesterday

Ross and Russel both wanted to give their adult sons a cuddle yesterday after Stage 4 lockdown was announced for Melbourne.

One was obliging, the other, less so.

“You can’t blame them for looking really dark yesterday,” Russel said.

“They will, of course, remember this for their whole life.

“We haven’t had anything like it.

“It’s much harder for them, much harder for kids in their 20s.”