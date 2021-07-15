Why GPS and entertainment systems are being pulled from some cars

Some features are being pulled from cars as manufacturers struggle with a global shortage of computer chips.

Because of the semiconductor chip shortage, features such as satellite navigation and entertainment systems are being removed from some models.

The practice mostly affecting North America at the moment.

Chief Executive of the Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce, Geoff Gwilym, says it’s only affecting a small number of vehicles in Australia, but it’s important that anyone who purchases a new car checks if their vehicle is affected.

“All I’d ask is that customers ask the manufacturer,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The majority of cars that come here have got everything that comes on the label.”

Mr Gwilym says the shortage is due to a shift in focus in Taiwan, which is the world’s largest producer of semiconductor chips.

“What happened was the world went into COVID, car stocks went down, stocks of chips went down in the manufacturing industry,” he said.

“Those companies started to sell semiconductors into gaming and into computers for people working at home, so their attention went into that market and automotive is now trying to rebuild that supply chain.”

