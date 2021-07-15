3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why GPS and entertainment systems..

Why GPS and entertainment systems are being pulled from some cars

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why GPS and entertainment systems are being pulled from some cars

Some features are being pulled from cars as manufacturers struggle with a global shortage of computer chips.

Because of the semiconductor chip shortage, features such as satellite navigation and entertainment systems are being removed from some models.

The practice mostly affecting North America at the moment.

Chief Executive of the Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce, Geoff Gwilym, says it’s only affecting a small number of vehicles in Australia, but it’s important that anyone who purchases a new car checks if their vehicle is affected.

“All I’d ask is that customers ask the manufacturer,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The majority of cars that come here have got everything that comes on the label.”

Mr Gwilym says the shortage is due to a shift in focus in Taiwan, which is the world’s largest producer of semiconductor chips.

“What happened was the world went into COVID, car stocks went down, stocks of chips went down in the manufacturing industry,” he said.

“Those companies started to sell semiconductors into gaming and into computers for people working at home, so their attention went into that market and automotive is now trying to rebuild that supply chain.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the shortage and how it’s affecting cars

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332