Why scare campaigns ‘absolutely’ work when it comes to advertising

Scare campaigns “absolutely” work when it comes to advertising, according to the Head of Prevention at Cancer Council Victoria

It comes as a new advertising campaign, designed to shock people about the realities of sugary drinks, is launched.

It’s aimed mainly at teenagers and young men.

It will remind people that the drinks are “full of crap” and warn them of future and current health risks associated.

“We know that through our tobacco campaigns, our sun protection campaigns,” Craig Sinclair told Ross and Russel.

There’s one key to making the campaign work. It’s got to be relentless.

