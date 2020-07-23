Why there’s ‘growing anxiety’ among Melbourne teachers

Schools are reporting declines in attendance rates in lockdown areas of Victoria and teachers are increasingly calling for more working from home.

Current guidelines say Year 11 and 12 students, as well as special needs school students, are required to attend classrooms. Prep to Year 10 are doing remote learning.

Sue Bell from the Victorian Association of State Principals told 3AW Breakfast that the feedback from teachers is that they can’t always practise social distancing, prompting “growing anxiety”.

“So that’s where the increase in anxiety is coming from, including increasing research about whether these young people are transmitters of the disease or not,” she said.

“That, of course, is getting more airplay and causing more concern.”

