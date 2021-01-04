Why Scott Morrison has no issue with Daniel Andrews being on holiday amid COVID-19 outbreak

Scott Morrison says he has no issue with Daniel Andrews being on holiday amid Victoria’s fresh community outbreak of COVID-19.

There have been calls for the Premier to cut short his break to help deal with the matter.

The Prime Minister came under fierce criticism in late 2019 after he was captured on holidays in Hawaii while bushfires raged in Australia.

He was asked for his thoughts on the Premier not being on deck in Victoria.

“People need to take their breaks,” the Prime Minister told 3AW.

“I spoke to Dan last night, so it’s not like he is not close to what is going on in Victoria.

“He’s always been available to me, just as I was at that time last year.”

The Prime Minister’s position is at odds with several of his Victorian Liberal counterparts, who have used press conferences and social media to demand Mr Andrews return from leave.

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)