Why screen time should NOT be used as a reward for kids

A parenting guru says screen time should NOT be used as a reward for children.

His advice comes after a recent study showed two thirds of Australian children were spending more than an hour in front of screens every day.

In an even more alarming stat, a whopping 96 per cent of kids aren’t eating enough vegetables.

Michael Grose, founder of parentingideas.com.au, said parents often bargained with their kids over when they could watch TV or play on phones.

But it only makes things worse.

“All it does is elevate it,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“It turns this whole thing into a transactional reaction, as well.”

