Why smacking children can ‘traumatise’ them (and what works better)

2 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for Why smacking children can ‘traumatise’ them (and what works better)

A new Harvard University study has found smacking children can traumatise them to the same level as severe violent abuse.

One of Australia’s leading parenting experts said he wasn’t surprised.

“We don’t whack grown ups when they do something they don’t like,” Justin Coulson told 3AW Breakfast.

“The only person that it’s legal to hit in this country is a child and I think we can do better.”

Mr Coulson said a better alternative was to work “with” a misbehaving child.

“This is going to sound all soft and mushy to a lot of people, but the research shows it works,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear his advice

Picture by Getty iStock

